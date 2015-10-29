RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 29 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA posted a net loss of 1.042 billion reais ($267 million) on Thursday, hit by weak steel demand and low iron ore prices.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a loss of 582 million reais. ($1 = 3.905 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)