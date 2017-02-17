BRASILIA Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas on Friday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 195 million reais ($63.13 million) versus a net loss of 1.6 billion a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 234 million reais.

($1 = 3.0889 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely)