BRIEF-ON Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Tuesday it would delay the release of its second-quarter earnings, previously scheduled for July 30, so that it can assess impairments to its iron ore mining division.
The company did not announce a new date for the publication of its quarterly results. (Writing by Reese Ewing)
* DHT Holdings Inc Board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from frontline