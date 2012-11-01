* Loss at 124.9 mln reais comes above poll estimate
* EBITDA misses forecast on one-time railway expense
* Margins slump as mining, steel units underperform
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA posted on Thursday a bigger-than-expected
loss for the third quarter as weak iron ore sales and surging
one-time expenses weighed down results at Brazil's largest maker
of flat steel products.
Usiminas, as the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company is
known, lost a net 124.85 million reais ($62 million) in the
third quarter, wider than the expected shortfall of 91.5 million
reais in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Usiminas had lost a net
86.51 million reais in the second quarter.
The company had earned 154.03 million reais in net income a
year earlier.
Net revenue and costs rose at the same 5.1 percent pace on a
quarter-on-quarter basis, indicating that the impact of selling
more products in Brazil, where flat steel is sold at a premium
relative to imports, was offset by higher costs stemming from a
higher output of value-added products.
Net revenue, which totaled 3.389 billion reais in the
quarter, beat the 3.250 billion reais forecast in the poll.
Sales, general and administrative expenses rose about 10
percent on a sequential basis, driving losses wider at Usiminas,
the company said in a securities filing. One-time items
including an increase in transportation contract costs and
provision for some contingencies more than doubled.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, plummeted 36 percent as performance in the mining and
steel units was disappointing. EBITDA totaled 150 million reais
in the period, below the 213.6 million real estimate in the
poll.
EBITDA at the mining unit fell to 36 percent of revenue in
the third quarter from 47 percent in the prior three months. The
steel unit saw its EBITDA margin, as the indicator is known,
down to 2 percent from 6 percent in the second quarter.