(Adds share price, views of why results release delayed)
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Alberto Alerigi
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 13 The board of Brazil's
Usiminas on Friday blocked the release of
fourth-quarter results, as the steelmaker reels from the
departure of its previous chief executive over bookkeeping
concerns that sparked a battle between controlling shareholders.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is
formally known, was supposed to release financial results on
Friday morning.
The company informed investors minutes before markets
opened of the decision of the board not to approve management's
report of the quarterly results.
The board also rejected management's proposed divided
payment for 2015, the statement said, without giving reasons for
either move.
Following Usiminas' announcement, the company's preferred
shares fell 4 percent in early trade, but were up 0.6 percent in
early afternoon trading in São Paulo.
Usiminas - which is Brazil's largest flat steelmaker - did
not set a new date for a release for the quarterly report. Flat
steel is used extensively in the auto and appliance industries.
One source familiar with the matter told Reuters the board
unanimously voted against publishing the results due to
accounting questions over some items. However, a second source
said the board vote had more to do with the power struggle at
the steelmaker than accounting, adding that auditor Ernst &
Young had signed off on the numbers.
"There were questionable management actions" under former
CEO Julián Eguren, the first source said, explaining that more
than 100 large contracts had been signed without the mandatory
approval by the board needed for those cases.
Both sources expect financial results to be unveiled before
a March 31 deadline set by Brazil securities industry watchdog.
The delay follows the high-profile failure of state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to publish audited
quarterly results due to a deepening corruption scandal. There
is no indication that issues at Usiminas would be similar.
Eguren, who during his two-year stint brought Usiminas back
to profitability by slashing costs and easing bottlenecks, was
forced out last September for alleged inappropriate receipts of
money.
His dismissal prompted a rift between controlling
shareholders Ternium SA and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp, with Eguren denying wrongdoing and Ternium
demanding his reinstatement. Nippon refused.
However, if the vote to delay the publishing of results was
unanimous as one of the sources said, it suggests the spat may
be moving into a new stage with both parties admitting that
errors were made by previous management.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and W Simon)