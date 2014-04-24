(Adds Usiminas' Q2 guidance, share performance, byline)
By Walter Brandimarte and Alberto Alerigi
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 24 Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of
flat steel products, on Thursday posted a sharply higher
first-quarter profit on currency gains and cost cuts, although
revenue was little changed.
Profit at Usiminas, as the company is known, was
222 million reais ($99.8 million) during the first three months
of the year, compared to 47 million reais in the fourth quarter,
according to a securities filing. In the first quarter of 2013,
Usiminas posted a loss of 122.7 million reais.
Sales and production volumes for iron ore fell more than 20
percent in the comparison to the fourth quarter, while
production of raw steel remained unchanged, the company said.
Still, total net revenue was stable from the previous quarter at
3.1 billion reais as average prices for steel and iron ore rose.
Usiminas' shares jumped as much as 2.6 percent following its
earnings release. They erased gains in the afternoon to trade
more than 3 percent lower after company executives forecast
steel prices and sales will remain little changed in the next
few months.
Prices have little room to go higher as car makers, one of
Usiminas' largest clients, are expected to cut output in the
second quarter, said Sergio Leite, senior vice president for
sales.
Cost cuts across all businesses areas allowed Usiminas to
boost its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization in the beginning of the year. The EBITDA margin
rose to 20.9 percent of revenue in the first quarter, compared
to 16.1 percent in the previous period.
In the same comparison, Usiminas' financial costs fell 93
percent to 18 million reais as the Brazilian real
strengthened 4 percent, curbing expenses related to the
company's dollar-denominated debt.
($1 = 2.225 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Meredith Mazzilli)