SAO PAULO Feb 18 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA lowered the value of mining, steel and other assets by
1.6 billion reais ($402 million) in the fourth quarter, as
Brazil's largest flat steel producer grapples with plunging
sales and soaring debt.
Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas said in a
securities filing on Thursday that the accounting value of
mining assets was written down by 1.2 billion reais, with the
so-called asset impairment in the steelmaking division totaling
357.2 million reais.
The value-added steel transformation unit suffered an
impairment in the value of assets of about 56 million reais, the
filing added.
($1 = 3.9802 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)