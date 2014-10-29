By Stephen Eisenhammer
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 29 Wednesday's earnings
conference call for Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas was most
notable for the absence of any comments or questions on perhaps
the biggest issues currently facing the company.
Namely, who will be the next chief executive and how will a
boardroom battle between its two controlling shareholders be
resolved?
A spokeswoman for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, as the company is formally known, told Reuters
emphatically "no," the company had not warned analysts against
posing questions on the subject.
It is common practice for companies to hold separate calls
for analysts and reporters to discuss results. Wednesday's call
was for analysts and investors, so reporters were allowed to
listen in but could not ask questions.
The dispute between controlling shareholders and who would
lead the company were not mentioned on the call, neither by
analysts nor by Usiminas executives.
Instead, analysts focused on the outlook for steel demand,
the iron ore price and the impact of the weakening Brazilian
currency, also important issues for the firm.
The silence means the market remains in the dark about the
company's near-term future. During, and just after, the call
Usiminas' share price slipped an additional 1 percent, extending
losses to 4 percent over Tuesday's close.
The tug of war between its two major shareholders Nippon
Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Ternium SA broke
out last month and resulted in the resignation of former CEO
Julian Eguren.
Japan's Nippon accuses Eguren of receiving illegitimate
payments, while Ternium, where Eguren was previously an
employee, objects to the dismissal and has pushed for his
reinstatement.
Romel Erwin de Souza, head of technology, was appointed
temporary CEO while also carrying on with his usual job. Since
then no comment has been made on the progress for appointing
someone permanently.
Ternium has responded by increasing its stake in Usiminas
and unsuccessfully fighting Eguren's dismissal in court. Ternium
ally, Tulio Chipoletti, was also appointed as senior industrial
vice president on a temporary basis last week.
The uncertainty surrounding who is in control at Usiminas
comes at a difficult time in the Brazilian steel industry, with
demand faltering as auto-industry production falls.
Usiminas swung into the red in the third quarter, posting a
net loss of 24 million reais ($9.8 million) on Wednesday.
"With fundamentals likely to remain weak throughout 2015, we
believe a quick resolution to shareholder conflicts is
increasingly important to improve investor confidence," Leonardo
Correa, analyst at BTG Pactual, wrote in a note to clients.
($1 = 2.46 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)