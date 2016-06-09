SAO PAULO, June 9 Techint Group said on Thursday it bought an additional amount of shares in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA's capital injection plan aimed at helping the ailing Brazilian steelmaker reduce debt.

Techint, one of the two controlling shareholders of the steelmaker known as Usiminas, agreed to inject the equivalent of 307 million reais ($90 million) worth of shares, according to a statement.

($1 = 3.3967 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)