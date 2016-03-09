BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
SAO PAULO, March 9 Shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas jumped 15 percent in early trading in Sao Paulo on Wednesday after news that Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp plans to propose a cash injection of 1 billion reais ($269 million) in the financially strapped company.
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: