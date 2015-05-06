METALS-Copper continues rise with help of Asia stock gains
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
BRASILIA May 6 Brazil's anti-trust regulatory agency Cade voted on Wednesday to reject a claim that Luxembourg-based Ternium provided misleading information when it bought a stake in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas in 2012.
The claim had been brought by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, or CSN, which had hoped a positive ruling by Cade could oblige Ternium to extend a tender offer to other shareholders based on the price paid in 2012.
At a meeting in Brasilia, Cade official Gilvandro Vasconcelos de Araújo said the agency was not in a position to judge on whether Ternium should be forced to extend a tender offer. That decision, he said, was up to Brazil's markets regulator CVM. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ted Botha)
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
ATHENS, May 2 Greece agreed with its lenders to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's capacity, a government source said on Tuesday.