(Adds details on Previ purchase, background on the shareholder
dispute, share performance in paragraphs 1-9)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Junior
SAO PAULO Oct 2 Steelmaking group Ternium SA
agreed on Thursday to pay 616.7 million reais ($249
million) for an additional stake in Brazilian rival Usiminas, as
a tussle for control of the country's largest flat steel
producer heats up.
Under terms of the deal, Ternium acquired 51.4 million
common shares from Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do
Banco do Brasil, the pension fund owned by workers of state-run
Banco do Brasil SA known as Previ. Ternium paid 12 reais per
common share of Usiminas, representing an 82 percent
premium to the stock's close on Wednesday.
Following the purchase of the Previ stake, a Ternium-led
group will own 191.1 million common shares of Usiminas, or about
38 percent of the latter's voting capital. Usiminas is formally
known as Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA.
Ternium, which is controlled by Italian-Argentine industrial
conglomerate Techint Group, joined Japan's Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp as part of Usiminas' controlling
bloc in November 2011.
"During the term of the Usiminas shareholders agreement,
Ternium will be required to vote these shares in accordance with
the decisions of the Usiminas controlling group," Ternium said
in a statement.
Last week, a rift between Nippon Steel, which owns slightly
less than 30 percent of Usiminas, and Ternium ended with the
dismissal of Julián Eguren as chief executive of Usiminas.
Eguren, who since taking office in early 2012 brought Usiminas
back to profitability by slashing costs and easing bottlenecks,
was allegedly fired over bonuses.
Apart from questioning future strategy and capital
allocation under a new chief executive, investors worry that
Eguren's departure may worsen a drop in earnings amid a sharp
slowdown in Brazil, slumping global iron ore and steel prices
and a higher share of exports in the company's sales mix. Steel
products in Brazil sell at a higher price than globally.
Ternium's Thursday move signaled that the rift with Nippon
Steel is far from over, fanning the odds that differences may be
settled in court, analysts told Reuters asking not to be named.
Since Sept. 26, when the dismissal of Eguren was announced,
preferred shares of Usiminas have shed 15 percent,
while common shares dropped 8.6 percent.
As well as Usiminas, Nippon Steel also controls a steel
plate business in Mexico jointly with Ternium. "It could present
a risk if the conflict between the two companies had a negative
impact on this operation too," Atsushi Yamaguchi, an analyst
with UBS Securities, said this week, referring to the companies'
Mexico venture.
Ternium's purchase of the Previ stake will not automatically
trigger a tender offer to minority shareholders, the statement
said.
($1 = 2.4952 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman)