(Corrects second paragraph to show Comcast had bid for Time
Warner Cable, not Time Warner)
* Goldman, other shareholders retain minority stake
* Comcast says USJ enterprise value at $6.2 bln
* Universal Studios Japan annual visitors jumped by a fifth
By Emi Emoto
OSAKA, Sept 28 Comcast Corp said it
will buy a majority stake in Universal Studios Japan for $1.5
billion, its biggest investment outside the United States and
part of an aggressive expansion of its theme park business
globally.
Propelled by the huge popularity of Harry Potter
attractions, its Universal Studios parks have become a core
growth business for Comcast, which saw its $45 billion bid for
Time Warner Cable Inc fail on antitrust concerns this year.
In addition to further investments undertaken at its U.S.
parks, the No. 1 U.S. cable company is also planning a theme
park in Beijing as well as an indoor theme park in Moscow.
"We will make more investments - not only Osaka but also
other areas," Chief Executive Brian Roberts told a news
conference.
Comcast, which owns Universal Studios and Universal Theme
Parks through its NBCUniversal unit, said it will buy 51 percent
of USJ Co, the holding company for the theme park operator, from
Goldman Sachs, Seoul-based private equity firm MBK and
other owners.
The deal gives USJ an enterprise value of $6.2 billion,
Comcast said. Goldman Sachs, MBK and other current owners will
retain an interest in the Japanese theme park operator.
Thanks to its "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction,
which opened in July last year, annual visitors jumped by a
fifth to a record 12.7 million visitors in the last financial
year.
Tokyo's Disney Resort, which includes Disneyland and
DisneySea, also had a record year with 31.4 million visitors
though its growth was just 0.3 percent.
Roberts said that while a deal had only been finalised in
the last few weeks, it had been on the company's radar since its
2011 purchase of NBCUniversal.
USJ had planned a Tokyo listing this year, but it was
shelved due to concerns that three IPOs for Japan Post group
companies in November worth a combined $11.5 billion would
saturate the market, two sources familiar with the matter have
told Reuters.
Roberts said there were no plans for an IPO in the near
term, although its new board would revisit the idea.
The Osaka theme park opened in 2001 and listed on the Tokyo
bourse's Mothers Market for start-ups in 2007. Struggling with
falling visitor numbers, it was delisted two years later and
sold to a consortium led by Goldman Sachs.
Media have reported that USJ is planning a new theme park on
the Japanese southern island of Okinawa. Current USJ CEO Glenn
Gumpel said Okinawa may well be a near-term opportunity but
added it was too early to say anything further on the matter.
(Additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Taiga Uranaka in
Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)