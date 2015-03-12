By Michelle Sierra and Karen Schwartz
| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 The loan market received
another boost this week as drugmaker Abbvie and
semiconductor company NXP boosted U.S. M&A volume to
$152.7 billion so far this year, including completed and deals
in the pipeline.
On the investment grade side, AbbVie is leading the charge
backing its $21 billion acquisition of Pharmacyclics with an $18
billion 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan from Morgan Stanley
and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. The bridge loan, which is the
largest financing so far this year, is in the market and is
expected to be syndicated among the company's relationship
banks.
"It seems that most of the activity has been on investment
grade as opposed to non-investment grade," a banker said. "The
capacity for investment grade is bigger particularly with the
regulatory overhaul that's been going on."
Frontier Communications has lined up the
second-biggest financing with an $11.6 billion bridge loan to
fund its $10.5 billion acquisition of wireline assets from
Verizon. The two deals have helped push investment grade M&A
deal volume to $47 billion in 2015.
The Abbvie bridge loan will fund the cash component of the
acquisition alongside cash on AbbVie's balance sheet. The deal
is expected to be replaced with bonds only.
"Healthcare continues to be a hot sector. The Abbvie deal
speaks to capacity for acquisition financing. It's a robust
market for these type of deals," a second banker said.
AbbVie, rated A by Standard & Poor's and Baa1 by Moody's,
will pay $261.25 per share in cash and stock, a 13 percent
premium to Pharmacyclics stock's closing price on March 4. Under
the acquisition, Pharmacyclics shareholders have the option to
be paid 100 percent cash, 100 percent stock or a mix of cash and
stock.
Leveraged lift
NXP is separately backing its up to $40 billion merger with
U.S.-based Freescale with $7 billion of loans, which have pushed
leveraged M&A loan volume to $70 billion this year.
The loans include a $3.25 billion five-year Term Loan B1
initially paying 325bp over Libor, stepping down to 300bp for
net leverage of 2.0 times; a $3.25 billion seven-year Term Loan
B2 initially paying 350bp over Libor, stepping down to 325bp for
leverage of 2.0 times.
There is also an up to $500 million five-year super senior
revolver paying 200bp over Libor, stepping down to 175bp for
leverage of 2.0 times and to 150bp for leverage of 1.5 times.
The revolver also pays a 25bp commitment fee on undrawn amounts.
Lead arranger and bookrunner Credit Suisse has initially
committed 100 percent of the term loans and $112.5 million of
the revolver.
The term loans will be used to pay the cash consideration of
the offer, refinance Freescale's existing credit facility, and
backstop a consent process on Freescale's existing bonds.
The revolver will be used for working capital and other
general corporate purposes.
The acquisition price puts Freescale's value at $11.8
billion, with a total enterprise value of $16.7 billion
including debt. The companies said that they would finance the
merger with $1 billion of cash on hand, $1 billion of new debt
and around 115m of NXP ordinary shares.
NXP is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and Ba2 by Moody's.
