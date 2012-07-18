* Cuts earnings estimates, price targets on U.S. machinery stocks * Sector to be hit by strong dollar, slowing growth in key markets * Says mining, gas drilling show weakness in North America July 18 Earnings at U.S. machinery companies are likely to be hurt by a strong dollar and weakness in global mining markets, Jefferies & Co said, cutting its ratings and targets on a number of stocks including Caterpillar Inc and Eaton Corp. The brokerage said earnings are likely to be affected by a weaker Euro and slowing growth outside the United States, particularly in Europe, Brazil, Russia, India and China. "In addition, mining and gas drilling end markets have shown some weakness even in North America," analyst Stephen Volkmann, rated four-stars by Thomson Reuters Starmine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates, said in a note to clients. However, in the long term, Volkmann expects the sector to revive and benefit from pent up demand and higher orders. The brokerage cut CNH Global, Kennametal, Parker Hannifin and Titan International, besides Caterpillar and Eaton, to "hold" from "buy." It cut its 2012 earnings estimate for Caterpillar by 50 cents to $9.40 and reduced the estimates for 2013 and 2014 by a similar amount. It also cut price targets on several companies such as Illinois Tool Works Inc, Deere & Co, Joy Global Inc, without changing their ratings. Jefferies, however, upgraded Oshkosh Corp to "buy" from "hold" saying the company's international business was almost non-existent. The Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Machinery Index has fallen about 3 percent since the beginning of July. Company name RIC New Old Close Price Target Target (July 17) AGCO Corp $52 $60 $42.35 Caterpillar Inc $85 $130 $81.91 CNH Global $40 $54 $36.60 Deere & Co $70 $85 $75.94 Eaton Corp $40 $60 $38.37 Illinois Tool Works $60 $65 $50.50 Joy Global Inc $55 $60 $50.55 Kennametal Inc $34 $50 $33.64 Parker-Hannifin Corp $80 $100 $73.88 Timken Co $50 $65 $42.50 Titan International $24 $30 $22.36