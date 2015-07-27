NEW YORK, July 27 The U.S. Mint said on Monday it has 3 million ounces of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins to sell on an allocated basis this week as it resumed sales after running out of stock almost three weeks ago.

The mint halted sales on July 7 after selling out of inventory due to strong demand.

So far this month, the mint has sold 2.7 million ounces of the silver coins. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)