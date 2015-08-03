NEW YORK Aug 3 The U.S. Mint said on Monday it has 1.18 million ounces of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins to sell on an allocated basis this week, less than half the amount it had on offer last week.

The mint resumed sales last Monday after an almost three-week halt after selling out of inventory due to strong demand.

Last month, sales of the coin jumped to 5.5 million ounces, the highest since January despite the stoppage. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)