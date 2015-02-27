(Repeats without change to headline or text to fix tabulation)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. Mint American Eagle gold
coin sales in February were the weakest for the second month of
the year since 2007, and down 77 percent from January, according
to data on Friday, as investors eyed the soaring stock markets.
The U.S. Mint sold 18,500 ounces of gold bullion coins this
month, down from 31,000 ounces in February 2014 and the lowest
for the second month of the year since 2007 when just 4,000
ounces were sold.
Just 81,000 ounces of gold coins were sold in January, the
smallest amount for the first month of the year since 2008.
This follows weak full-year sales in 2014, which were the
lowest since 2007.
"Gold's just not in vogue right now and the average investor
is trying to chase the stock market," said David Beahm,
executive vice president for Blanchard & Co, a large precious
metals retailer in New Orleans.
"The stock market is hitting all-time highs so nobody wants
to put money into anything else except for that."
Meanwhile, the spot gold market has been rangebound
between $1,130-$1,392 per ounce for the past year. It fell
around 5.5 percent in February, its weakest monthly performance
since September 2014.
U.S. Mint American Eagle silver coin sales reached 3.02
million ounces, down 45 percent from January and the sales for
the month of February since 2012.
The Mint did not sell any platinum coins for the fourth
straight month.
Below are year-to-date coin sales (all figures in ounces):
Gold Silver
2015 2014 2015 2014
January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000
February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000
March 21,000 5,354,000
April 38,500 3,569,000
May 35,500 3,988,500
June 48,500 2,692,000
July 30,000 1,975,000
August 25,000 2,087,500
September 58,000 4,140,000
October 67,500 5,790,000
November 60,000 3,426,000
December 18,000 2,459,000
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by James Dalgleish)