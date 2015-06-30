(Recasts with periodic landmarks, adds market background) NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Mint gold coin sales reached a five-month high in June as the price of bullion fell to 11-week lows, while silver coin sales more than doubled month-over-month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday. American Eagle gold coin sales jumped to 76,000 ounces in June, the highest since January and more than triple the 21,500 ounces sold in May, U.S. Mint data showed. The boost came as spot gold prices closed the month down 1.5 percent, shrugging off concerns about Greece defaulting on a repayment to the International Monetary Fund as investors geared up for rising interest rates in the United States this year. The jump in American Eagle gold coin sales came as outflows of physically backed gold exchange traded funds dropped around 0.8 percent in June, falling for the fourth straight month. American Eagle silver coin sales surged to 4.84 million ounces in June, also the highest since January and more than double the 2 million ounces sold in May. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 n/a February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 n/a March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 n/a April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 n/a May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500 n/a June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000 n/a YTD Total 273,000 266,000 21,786,000 24,128,500 n/a (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Richard Chang)