NEW YORK Dec 31 The U.S. Mint sold a record
amount of American Eagle silver bullion coins and saw sales of
its gold coins rise by 53 percent this year, it said on
Thursday, as weak metal prices unleashed a fresh wave of buying
by investors and collectors.
Sales of American Eagle gold coins hit 801,500 ounces, while
47 million ounces of their silver counterparts were bought.
(in ounces)
Gold Silver
2015 2014 2015 2014
January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000
February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000
March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000
April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000
May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500
June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000
July 170,000 30,000 5,529,000 1,975,000
August 101,500 25,000 4,935,000 2,087,500
September 125,500 58,000 3,804,500 4,140,000
October 34,000 67,500 3,788,000 5,790,000
November 97,000 60,000 4,824,000 5,426,000
December 500 18,000 2,333,500 2,459,000
Annual 801,500 525,500 47,000,000 44,006,000
