(Recasts to include milestones; adds mint data, background) NEW YORK, Feb 28 Sales of U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coins fell to a 14-month low while silver coin sales were also sharply lower in February, the latest government data showed on Tuesday, as bullion prices rose for the second straight month. The U.S. Mint sold 27,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in February, the lowest since December 2015 and down 67 percent from a year ago, U.S. Mint data showed. American Eagle silver coin sales reached just over 1.2 million ounces in February, down 75 percent from February 2016. The weak coin sales came as holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust , rose more than 5 percent in February, the first monthly rise since September as investors eyed geopolitical risk. Analysts have been expecting nervousness ahead of elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany to help support gold prices this year, though expectations for higher U.S. interest rates could provide a source of pressure. However, in iShares Silver Trust , the largest silver-backed ETF, holdings were on track to fall by a slight 0.1 percent in February, the fifth month of outflows. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)