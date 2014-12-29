NEW YORK Dec 29 U.S. Mint American Eagle gold
coin sales are on track to fall nearly 40 percent in 2014, the
biggest drop in eight years as prices failed to appreciate,
discouraging purchases.
U.S. Mint data on Monday showed gold coin sales reached
524,500 ounces in 2014 so far, down from 856,500 ounces in 2013.
This could be the biggest plunge in sales since 2006 when coin
sales fell by 42 percent from the prior year to a much smaller
261,000 ounces.
Though spot gold prices rose by 15.5 percent earlier
in the year, they are on track to close 2014 down around 2
percent from the end of 2013, which is seen curtailing physical
buying.
"There have been several large liquidations where investors
who have bought gold eagles in previous years, opted for selling
those coins back," said L.A.-based Roy Friedman, executive
vice-president for Dillon Gage, a major U.S. coin wholesaler
based in Dallas that distributes to dealers and institutional
investors.
"In my opinion, more gold eagles were sold back in 2014 than
in any other previous year."
In January, the U.S. Mint began to mix 2014 coins with
2013-dated coins on a one-for-one basis, pressuring 2014-dated
coin sales.
Sales of silver coins were at 44 million ounces so far this
year, up slightly from 42.7 million ounces in 2013, Mint data
showed.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)