NEW YORK May 28 The U.S. Mint said on Tuesday it is resuming sales of its one-tenth ounce American Eagle gold bullion coins, a month after the precious metal's plunge to two-year lows triggered soaring demand.

The Mint is also lifting allocations, essentially purchase limits for its authorized coin dealers, on the "America the Beautiful" five-ounce silver coins, effective Tuesday.

