* Physical gold, silver demand show signs of slowing
* Mint lifts purchase limit on five-ounce silver coins
* Allocation on American Eagle silver bullion coins remains
(Adds details, background in paragraphs 3-7; adds byline)
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, May 28 The U.S. Mint said on Tuesday
it is resuming sales of its small American Eagle gold bullion
coins, a month after the price of the precious metal plunged to
two-year lows, triggering soaring demand for the coins and
depleting the government inventory.
The Mint is also lifting allocations - essentially purchase
limits for its authorized coin dealers - on the America the
Beautiful five-ounce silver coins, effective Tuesday.
The moves by the U.S. Mint, one of the world's largest gold
and silver coin producers, are a further sign that a coin-buying
frenzy has started to fade after investors took advantage of
bargain prices following gold's historic two-day sell-off in
mid-April.
The prices of gold and silver, however, hovered around their
lowest levels in more than two years as funds continued to exit
precious metals as a better economic outlook and no signs of
inflation lessened their safe-haven appeal.
A U.S. Mint spokesman told Reuters the government agency
continued to limit purchases of the American Eagle silver coins,
a policy in place since January following a brief suspension
earlier this year.
In a memo to its dealers, the Mint said it is accepting
orders for its American Eagle one-tenth-ounce gold bullion
coins, saying it has produced sufficient quantities of them.
On April 23, the Mint said it was suspending sales of its
small gold bullion coins, the first time it stopped selling any
gold product since November 2009, as surging demand depleted the
government's inventory.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
John Wallace)