NEW YORK May 30 The U.S. Mint said on Friday it
will cease rationing its popular American Eagle silver bullion
investment coins, as retail investment demand has waned.
The Mint, which started rationing the coins last year amid
red-hot demand, said that its authorized dealers can buy as many
silver Eagles as they wish effective Monday, June 2.
The U.S. Mint has been allocating, or rationing sales of
silver coins to its authorized dealers since late January, 2013
following a brief suspension as unprecedented demand depleted
silver coin blanks.
In May, sales of silver Eagles were 3.99 million ounces
versus April's 3.57 million ounces. On a year-over-year basis,
May sales were up from 3.46 million ounces in the year-ago
period.
