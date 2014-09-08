Sept 8 U.S. network gear makers are bracing for
slower revenue growth in the second half of the year as telecom
operators, their main customers, postpone spending until the
dust settles on several big mergers.
Telecom giants AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp are
taking time to decide whether to upgrade existing wired networks
or roll out 4G networks, forcing gear makers to cut expectations
for what is usually the stronger half of their year.
Ciena Corp and Finisar Corp last week
joined their peers in forecasting a weak current quarter, citing
delays on closing sales to customers in North America. Analysts
say a slowdown could last two or three quarters.
AT&T is set to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion and
Deutsche Telekom AG is seeking buyers for T-Mobile US
Inc after the collapse of a sale to Sprint - which
itself was bought last year by Japan's Softbank Corp.
"When deals get done, when operators come together,
typically the vendors experience a pause," said Simon Leopold,
analyst at Raymond James.
Most affected by the slowdown in orders will be those
network gear makers with the greatest exposure to the telecoms
business, such as Ciena, Juniper Networks Inc and JDS
Uniphase Corp.
Others, including F5 Networks Inc, have been spared
the brunt of the slowdown in telecom spending as they get a
large chunk of their revenue from enterprise customers, who are
still spending to upgrade networks and guarding data from
hackers.
Shares of F5 Networks and Aruba Networks Inc,
another company with greater exposure to enterprise customers,
rose 11 percent and 21 percent respectively between the end of
June and Friday's close.
In contrast, shares of Juniper, Ciena and JDS Uniphase have
fallen between 5 percent and 11 percent in the same period.
At least 11 brokerages cut their price target on Juniper's
stock after the company reported results in July, while at least
10 raised their target on F5 Networks after the company
reported.
Mergers between U.S. telecom companies were affecting
spending decisions, which in turn could delay some of Ciena's
projects, Chief Executive Gary Smith said on a post-earnings
conference call last Thursday .
U.S. network gear makers have grown accustomed to strong
results in the final two quarters of the calendar year, riding
high on a decade-long trend among telecom operators of spending
big in the second half.
The reverse will be true this year. Evercore Partners
analyst Mark McKechnie said telecom operators would spend about
45 percent of their budget in the second half versus 55 percent
in a typical year.
"The investor position is relatively cautious for the next
couple of quarters," said UBS Equities analyst Amitabh Passi.
