By Krishna N Das and Vaishnavi Bala
Feb 23 Medium-sized U.S. oil and natural
gas producers forecast higher production for this year, with
some of them set to outspend their cash flows, when many of
their bigger rivals are cutting output citing decade-low gas
prices.
Natural gas prices, which traded at $11 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) levels three years ago, are now
languishing at $2.67, as production from unconventional shale
fields flood the market.
The glut has prompted top companies such as Chesapeake
Energy and Encana Corp to cut their gas output
and arrest a steep fall in their share price.
Smaller companies such as Bill Barrett Corp,
meanwhile, are banking on hedging to make up for weak prices.
"We are well positioned to meet the challenges of 2012 with
approximately 62 percent of our projected natural gas production
hedged at $4.08 per thousand cubic feet on average...," Bill
Barrett Chief Executive Fred Barrett said in a statement.
Swift Energy, Gulfport Energy, Denbury
Resources, LINN Energy and Bill Barrett are all
looking to boost production this year .
Wells Fargo Securities analysts wrote in a note that they
were "neutral" to "negative" on Swift Energy, partly because of
its "gassier mix" in its production outlook.
These companies, nevertheless, are directing most of their
spending towards liquid assets in fields ranging from Bakken in
North Dakota to the Eagle Ford in Texas.
"Having fulfilled our near-term obligations on most of our
acreage prospective for dry natural gas production in South
Texas, we will be concentrating on our higher return,
liquids-rich acreage almost exclusively this year," Swift Energy
Chief Executive Terry Swift said.
Partly because drilling for oil tends to be costlier than
for gas, companies such as Bill Barrett and Newfield Exploration
are set to outspend cash flows from their operations.
HIGHER PRODUCTION
Oklahoma City-based Gulfport sees 2012 production to be up
28 percent to 37 percent, while Swift Energy is targeting a 14
percent to 20 percent increase.
Denver, Colorado-based Bill Barrett is looking for an 18
percent to 22 percent jump in its oil and natural gas production
this year.
Denbury Resources said its 2012 total production would be
70,250 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 75,250
boe/d, compared with an average annual production rate of 65,660
boe/d for last year.
The Dow Jones U.S. Exploration & Production Index
was up 0.33 percent on Thursday morning.