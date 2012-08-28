Spectators take shelter during a rain delay at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW DELHI Somdev Devvarman, making a comeback to competitive tennis after a long injury layoff, was no match for Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Devvarman, the flag bearer for Indian men's tennis, bowed out 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-4 to the 34-year-old Spaniard, ranked 94 in the world. The two had never played each other in an ATP event.

Devvarman, who lost to Scotsman Andy Murray in the opening round at New York last year, served seven double-faults and made 55 unforced errors in the Court 11 match that lasted two hours and 41 minutes.

The right-hander missed most of the tennis season in 2012 after a shoulder injury and has not won a match on the tour this year. He also lost in the opening round of the London Games.

The 27-year-old from Assam has slipped to 473 in the world but made it to the U.S. Open main draw because of his injury-protected ranking. Devvarman, who turned pro in 2008, had reached a career-high singles ranking of 62 in July last year.

Yuki Bhambri, the only other Indian in the singles competition at the U.S. Open, lost in the second round of the qualifying event.

Indian interest at the year's final Grand Slam will now be restricted to the doubles events with Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the fray.

