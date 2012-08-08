By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 The top 30 floors of the
Woolworth Building, which was the world's tallest building until
1929, will be transformed into 40 luxury condominiums by a New
York development group.
An investment group led by Alchemy Properties Inc paid $68
million to the building's owners, the Witkoff Group and Camby's
International, for the space in the historic downtown Manhattan
Gothic-style tower. Witkoff Group and Camby's International will
continue to own the lower 28 floors.
The luxury condos are expected to be completed by 2015,
Alchemy said in a statement.
Frank Winfield Woolworth, head of the five-and-dime empire,
commissioned the building in 1910 as the company's headquarters.
It opened in 1913.
Alchemy plans to build a separate lobby on Park Place and to
use a sub-basement swimming pool, once reserved for Woolworth's
personal use, as part of a health club.