NEW YORK Aug 8 The top 30 floors of the Woolworth Building, which was the world's tallest building until 1929, will be transformed into 40 luxury condominiums by a New York development group.

An investment group led by Alchemy Properties Inc paid $68 million to the building's owners, the Witkoff Group and Camby's International, for the space in the historic downtown Manhattan Gothic-style tower. Witkoff Group and Camby's International will continue to own the lower 28 floors.

The luxury condos are expected to be completed by 2015, Alchemy said in a statement.

Frank Winfield Woolworth, head of the five-and-dime empire, commissioned the building in 1910 as the company's headquarters. It opened in 1913.

Alchemy plans to build a separate lobby on Park Place and to use a sub-basement swimming pool, once reserved for Woolworth's personal use, as part of a health club.