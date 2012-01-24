* Synovus Q4 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.00

* Regions records goodwill impairment charge of $731 mln

Jan 24 Smaller U.S. regional banks followed their larger counterparts in posting results above Wall Street estimates, helped by improving credit quality as they set aside less money to cover loans that have soured.

The results highlight how smaller, regional U.S. banks are moving closer to conquering the real estate-related credit problems that have dogged them since the housing crisis began in 2007.

Regional banks relied more heavily on home construction and mortgages before the crisis compared with their larger competitors, which had other businesses like investment banking and wealth management to boost profits.

However, they failed to show an increase in their loan books like their larger peers. Larger U.S. regional banks like SunTrust Banks, PNC Financial and US Bancorp have been showing growth in business and consumer loans.

Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp posted its second quarterly profit after three straight years of losses.

The bank, which is saddled with almost $1 billion in government bailout money, did not provide a specific period for the repayment, but said it was not a "near-term event" in a post earnings conference call.

Midwestern bank KeyCorp posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates as credit quality in its markets continued to improve and it released money set aside to cover bad loans.

KeyCorp's earnings took a hit as it booked a $24 million charge resulting from Visa's announcement of a planned litigation escrow deposit, but managed to release $22 million from funds set aside to cover loan losses.

REGIONS POSTS LOSS

Regions Financial Corp was an exception with a quarterly loss from continuing operations, as it took a one-time charge from the sale of its brokerage unit.

However, excluding the impairment charge, the bank reported earnings of 9 cents per share, beating consensus of 6 cents.

Earlier this month, Regions sold its Morgan Keegan unit to Raymond James Financial Inc for $930 million in stock, concluding a drawn-out auction for the asset.

The sale is expected to add to the bank's Tier-1 common capital base at a time when large U.S. banks are undergoing stress tests by the Federal Reserve.

Synovus shares were up 4 percent at $1.70, while KeyCorp shares were up 1 percent at $8.20 in late morning trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Regions Financial were up 3.5 percent at $5.09.