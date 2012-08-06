* Allocation to distressed could rise to 1.5 bln pounds
* Eyes non-performing bank portfolios
* Banks under pressure to offload distressed assets
By Raji Menon and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 6 Universities Superannuation
Scheme, Britain's second-largest pension fund, may double its
allocation to distressed debt at the expense of cash-strapped
banks who can no longer afford to hold on to troubled assets.
The 32 billion pound ($50 billion) USS fund has around a
quarter of its private equity assets, or 700 million pounds, in
distressed debt.
This could rise to up to half of the fund's 3.5 billion
pound private equity portfolio, Michael Powell, USS head of
alternatives told Reuters.
After resisting fire sales at the crest of the financial
crisis, banks weary of regulatory demands and shrinking profits
are tiptoeing nearer to sales of capital-intensive loans,
bringing cheer to British pension funds hungry for bargains.
"The long-term repo programme in Europe has enabled banks to
repo these assets and raise finance on the back of them, instead
of selling," Powell said.
"Given the macroenvironment in Europe and the fact that
banks remain overleveraged, there will be distressed assets
coming off those banks," he forecast.
Most of Britain's biggest banks have been able to resist
substantial asset sales in the wake of the 2008 banking sector
slump, in which banks like Lloyds and Royal Bank
Scotland were forced to take state bailouts to survive.
But under pressure to repay taxpayers and rebuild capital
reserves large enough to keep lending in a recession, banks are
being encouraged to act now while there is ample demand to
acquire such assets.
"The need for banks to realistically value some of their
books has never been greater...there is a real appetite to
purchase," said Philip Williamson, chairman of mortgage servicer
Acenden and former chief executive of building society
Nationwide.
Around 8 percent of the mortgage market is subprime,
representing around 30 billion pounds of possible opportunities
for investors, Williamson estimates.
"Rating agency downgrades, software glitches and resulting
customer difficulties and executive pay have dominated the
headlines but they pale into insignificance relative to the
challenges banks face in dealing with deteriorating mortgage
books," Williamson argues.
"Arrears and defaults continue to engineer increasing
provisions...if around 15 billion pounds was offloaded this
would go some way to easing their capital requirements."
AMBITION
The loans eyed by USS include a mixture of assets ranging
from mortgage backed securities and corporate loans to leveraged
buyouts.
"We are building the groundwork to increase the allocation
as and when the opportunity arises. We have been looking at some
of the non-performing loan portfolios coming out of European
banks," he added.
Since the credit crisis, large numbers of corporate and
particularly private equity owned companies have seen their debt
trade well below face value, reflecting fear of hefty defaults.
Pension funds eager to increase the overall yield of their
assets have turned to this segment of the market to buy this
cheaply-priced debt, in hopes that companies will recover and
repay their debts in full, earning them rich rewards.
Other pension funds weighing up allocations to the sector
include the London Pension Fund Authority (LPFA), which runs
around 4.2 billion pounds in assets.
Mike Taylor, chief executive of the LPFA, said the pension
fund could invest up to 50 million pounds "opportunistically" in
distressed debt, by allocating to a specialist fund manager.
USS's Powell said the current cycle was reminiscent of the
last global distressed debt shakeout three years ago when the
fund held almost half its private equity allocation in
distressed debt.
The fund currently has 10 percent of its assets allocated to
private equity. Total allocation to alternatives which includes
private equity, infrastructure and hedge funds stands at around
17 percent of total assets.
"We could get up to that kind of (2009) allocation but it
will probably be a different type of allocation. We do not see
senior debt trading down to 50 cents as we did in 2008-2009, but
we will probably see more idiosyncratic opportunities in the
distressed sector," Powell said.