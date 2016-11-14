Nov 14 A Delaware judge on Monday said the
former presidential yacht, U.S.S. Sequoia, can be acquired by an
investment group for zero dollars, ending a years-long dispute
over the storied ship once used by John F. Kennedy.
U.S. presidents for decades entertained dignitaries on the
104-foot wooden Sequoia until it was sold by Jimmy Carter in
1977.
Washington attorney Gary Silversmith bought the yacht in
2000 and used it for private charters. In 2012, Silversmith
borrowed $5 million from FE Partners LLC, which is backed by the
Timblo family of India, to help fund needed repairs.
The loan set off years of legal wrangling while the historic
vessel was neglected.
"The Sequoia, an elderly and vulnerable wooden yacht, is
sitting on an inadequate cradle on an undersized marine railway
in a moribund boatyard on the western shore of the Chesapeake,
deteriorating and, lately, home to raccoons," wrote Delaware
judge Sam Glasscock in his Monday ruling.
Silversmith sued in 2013 to block FE Partners from
exercising their right under the loan to buy the yacht.
Glasscock ruled last year the lender had the right to
purchase the ship for $7.8 million, minus various costs
including the initial $2.49 million loan disbursement, because
of a default on the loan. The two sides spent the last year
fighting over the final deductions from the purchase price.
On Monday, Glasscock said the purchase option could be
exercised for zero dollars, reflecting the extensive work
required to make the Sequoia safe to use.
"We remain willing and able to pay off the lender, but
unfortunately it appears that we will be denied that
opportunity," said Silversmith in an email, who added he was
concerned the yacht was being acquired by foreign investors. "We
are concerned that there is nothing to prevent the Sequoia from
going overseas."
FE Partners did not respond immediately to requests for
comment.
FE Partners said on its website it is committed to restoring
the yacht, which was built in 1926 in Camden, New Jersey, and
designed by John Trumpy.
