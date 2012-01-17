* Expects IPO to be priced between $16 and $18 per share

* Co to offer 2.9 mln shares, selling stockholder to offer 8.8 mln shares

* Adds six more underwriters

Jan 17 Commercial silica-sand maker U.S. Silica Holdings, backed by private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, said it expects to price its initial public offering of 11.8 million shares at $16 to $18 per share.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the second largest U.S. producer of commercial silica said it would issue 2.9 million shares, while Golden Gate will offer 8.4 million shares excluding over-allotment.

U.S. Silica will get about $42.5 million from the IPO proceeds and will use the funds for future capital expenditures, the filing said. In July, the 111-year old silica maker had filed to raise up to $200 million in its IPO.

At the mid-point of its expected IPO price range, the company, which expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SLCA", will be valued at close to $900 million.

Commercial-grade silica, a purer form of sand, is used in the oil and gas, glass, foundry, chemical, recreational and construction industries. In the oil and gas industry, silica, known as frac sand, is used to keep rock fractures open to facilitate the flow of hydrocarbons.

U.S. Silica, which operates 13 facilities in the United States, has 283 million tons of reserves, of which 138 million tons can be processed to meet frac sand specifications, the filing said.

U.S. Silica also added six new names to its list of underwriters for the offering, which initially consisted of Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies & Co as the joint book-running managers.

After the IPO, Golden Gate will see its stake in U.S Silica go down to 69.4 percent from 93.6 percent, if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment options.

The company, which was acquired by Harvest Partners and Harbinger Capital Partners in 2007, was sold to Golden Gate Private Equity in November 2008.

Golden Gate Capital had committed $200 million of equity, while BNP Paribas and Wachovia had arranged about $137 million in credit for the buyout.