Aug 1 United States Steel Corp is mulling its next steps after losing a key contract vote at the Lake Erie works in Canada, where a three-month lockout has halted raw steel production.

The steelmaker had asked provincial labor authorities to supervise a vote on its contract proposal, something it can only do once during a lockout.

The company had been clear that if employees rejected the proposal, they would "face the likelihood of a prolonged lockout and an uncertain future," said U.S. Steel spokesman Trevor Harris in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"In the coming days, we will take the opportunity to reflect on all of the options available to us as a company," he said.

The lockout affects about 1,000 workers at the Nanticoke, Ontario, facility, which accounted for about 10 percent of U.S. Steel's raw steel output in 2012.