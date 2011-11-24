* Decision opens door for Ottawa to push for fines
* Ottawa seeking retroactive fines of C$10,000 a day
* Steelworkers union welcomes Supreme Court decision
(in U.S. dollars unless noted)
noted)
By Euan Rocha and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Nov 24 A decision by Canada's top court
on Thursday gives the federal government the right to fine U.S.
Steel Corp (X.N) for breaking job-protection promises made when
it bought Canadian steelmaker Stelco.
By refusing to hear an appeal by U.S. Steel, the Supreme
Court of Canada blocked an attempt by the steelmaker to
overturn investment law, under which the Canadian government is
seeking to levy C$10,000 a day in fines.
Ottawa wants the fines applied from Nov. 1, 2008, as it
claims that U.S. Steel has broken undertakings that it made at
the time when the government approved the company's takeover of
Hamilton, Ontario-based Stelco. As of today, the fines would
potentially amount to more than C$11 million ($10.5 million),
plus any interest applied.
Despite Thursday's Supreme Court decision, experts note
that it is likely to be a while before any fines get imposed.
The current appeal dealt with the "constitutional validity" of
the government's case and a separate lawsuit against the
company will now proceed.
Earlier this year, the Federal Court of Appeal struck down
U.S. Steel's efforts to overturn Canadian investment law, after
almost two years of procedural and legal challenges.
The government sued the company in 2009, claiming the
steelmaker's decision to shut down two former Stelco plants
violated promises it made about maintaining employment levels.
U.S. Steel bought Stelco in 2007 for $1.1 billion, and the
decision to idle the facilities affected about 1,500 jobs. The
company challenged Ottawa's right to sue it, blaming weak
demand for the shutdowns.
The official agreement between U.S. Steel and the Canadian
government that allowed the acquisition of Stelco to go ahead
has not been made public. Currently, all acquisitions over
C$312 million involving a foreign buyer are required to pass a
federal review to ensure the takeover provides a "net benefit"
to Canada.
While Ottawa does not detail what "net benefit" means, it
considers employment, technology development, productivity,
competition and the effect a takeover will have on national
policies. In approving the Stelco deal, the government cited
job protection as one of the benefits.
Last year, opponents of mining giant BHP Billiton's
(BHP.AX)(BLT.L) $39 billion hostile bid for Potash Corp
(POT.TO) repeatedly pointed to U.S. Steel's poor track record
on job protection as an example of how foreign takeovers harm
Canadian interests.
The United Steelworkers union, which represents workers at
the former Stelco facilities, welcomed today's Supreme Court
decision.
"We are pleased by the decision," said Mark Rowlinson, a
lawyer with the USW. "We are hopeful that this will clear the
way for the matter to be tried as soon as possible."
The case is U.S. Steel Corp et al. v. Attorney General of
Canada (FC) (Civil) (By Leave) (34389).
($1=$1.05 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Euan Rocha in
Toronto; editing by Peter Galloway and Rob Wilson)