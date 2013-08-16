Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
Aug 16 United States Steel Corp has named President Mario Longhi to succeed John Surma as chief executive, effective Sept. 1.
Longhi, who is also the steelmaker's chief operating officer, was given the title of president in June, and put in charge of a major cost-cutting initiative, prompting speculation that he was in line for the top job.
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday that it increased anti-dumping duties on oil and gas drilling pipes from South Korea, applying new legal tools that allow for more comprehensive calculations of foreign cost distortions.