BRIEF-NeuroVive Pharmaceutical enters into global licensing agreement with Yungjin Pharm
* announced it has entered into global licensing agreement on Yungjin Pharm's compound KL1333 for genetic mitochondrial disorders
Jan 21 United States Steel Corp said on Wednesday it would idle plants in Illinois and Indiana, resulting in the layoff of 545 people, due to weak demand from the oil industry.
The step comes after the company announced earlier this month it would idle its pipe manufacturing plant in Lorain, Ohio and lay off 614 workers. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
* announced it has entered into global licensing agreement on Yungjin Pharm's compound KL1333 for genetic mitochondrial disorders
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.