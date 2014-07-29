(Adds third-quarter forecasts)
July 29 United States Steel Corp reported
a narrower second-quarter loss on Tuesday as steel prices
improved, but the impact of bad weather, higher repairs and
maintenance costs continued to weigh on earnings.
Net loss narrowed to $18 million, or 12 cents a share, in
the three months to end-June from $78 million, or 54 cents, a
year earlier. Net sales were flat at $4.4 billion.
Net income was $25 million, or 17 cents a share after
adjusting for a $46 million charge for litigation reserves and
other items.
Chief Executive Officer Mario Longhi said he expected
operating income for all the company's businesses to "increase
significantly" in the third quarter compared with the second
quarter as the company returns to normal operating levels.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said in its flat-rolled
segment the absence of weather-related and operational
challenges experienced during the second quarter is expected to
generate a "favorable impact" of about $150 million. That will
come from reduced repairs and maintenance costs, increased
operating efficiencies and higher shipments.
In its tubular unit, results are expected to improve
slightly compared with the second quarter although shipments are
expected to decrease due to the indefinite idling of two
facilities.
Massive excess capacity has weighed on global steel prices
in recent years, pushing more steel imports into the U.S. market
and putting pressure on domestic steelmakers like U.S. Steel.
