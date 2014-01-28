REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Jan 27 United States Steel Corp reported a wider fourth quarter loss as total steel shipments declined from last year.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's net loss was $122 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a loss of $50 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $4.27 billion from $4.49 billion last year.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.36 billion, on a loss of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.