* US Steel Q4 loss narrows to $0.35/share
* Says shipments to increase in Q1
* AK Steel Q4 loss smaller than expected
* Says expects significantly better Q1, FY2013 results
By Thyagaraju Adinarayan
Jan 29 Steel makers U.S. Steel Corp and AK
Steel Holding Corp expect results to improve in the
current quarter as the global economy recovers and the cost of
raw materials such as coal and iron ore stays low.
Global steel demand is expected to rise 3.2 percent this
year, compared with projected growth of 2.1 percent in 2012, the
World Steel Association said in its most recent forecast in
October.
China, the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, will
account for most of the increase in 2013, the association said.
"Steel buyers in North America continued to exhibit caution
early in the year, but recent increases in our daily order entry
rates suggest increased spot market demand as the quarter
progresses," U.S. Steel Chief Executive John Surma said in a
statement accompanying the company's results on Tuesday.
U.S. Steel, the largest steel producer in the United States
by volume, reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth
quarter as lower costs helped offset a decline in prices.
The company reported a net loss of $50 million, or 35 cents
per share on revenue of $4.49 billion. Excluding items, the loss
was 41 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a loss of 75 cents per share on
revenue of $4.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AK Steel, which also reported a smaller-than-expected loss,
said it expected a significantly better first quarter and
full-year 2013.
Construction markets are showing signs of improvement, while
the automotive, energy and heavy equipment sectors remain the
strongest end-markets, said Nucor Corp, which reported a
better-than-expected profit.
Operating costs for the companies fell close to 10 percent
on average in the December quarter, helped largely by weak
prices of coal and iron ore.
AK Steel's raw material and energy costs are expected to
decline by $150 million in 2013, Chief Executive James Wainscott
said in a conference call with analysts. Operating costs in 2012
totaled $6.06 billion.
There were indications of growth in Europe too. U.S. Steel
said its business in the region had operating income of $7
million, compared with a loss of $89 million a year earlier.
However, Goldman Sachs analyst Sal Tharani cut the industry
to "cautious" from "neutral" on Monday, saying rapid demand
growth would not materialize in the foreseeable future and
excess supply would keep steel prices from rising.
Near- to medium-term earnings for U.S. Steel and AK Steel
would remain depressed, he said. Tharani is rated four stars out
of five for the accuracy of his earnings estimates for the
metals and mining industry, according to StarMine data.
U.S. Steel's shares were down about 0.5 percent at $23.62 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday. The stock
has fallen 20 percent over the past year, compared with an 8
percent drop in Thomson Reuters United States Steel Index
.
Shares of AK Steel and Nucor were up slightly.