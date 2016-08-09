TORONTO Aug 9 Ontario Steel Investment Ltd, a
group that includes shareholders of Essar Global, said on
Tuesday that it had submitted an offer for the purchase of U.S.
Steel Canada.
The offer includes the assumption of C$954 million ($725
million) in liabilities under U.S. Steel Canada's pension plan
and a commitment to provide C$25 million toward post-employment
benefits for U.S. Steel Canada's past and present staff. U.S.
Steel Canada is a former unit of United States Steel Corp.
($1 = 1.3155 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)