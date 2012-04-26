SINGAPORE, April 26 The Obama administration
wants China to open its market further and is working to stop
the application of a United States law on Russia in a bid to
help American businesses compete there, U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk said on Thursday.
He added that President Barack Obama's administration is
seeking to terminate application of the Jackson-Vanik amendment
with respect to Russia so that American businesses "can compete
on a level playing field in Russia os other members of the World
Trade Organization."
The Jackson-Vanik amendment regulates trade between the U.S.
and "non-market" economies that restrict emigration and other
human rights.
In a speech to business executives in Singapore, Kirk said
"We firmly believe that China can contribute even more to global
prosperity, if it opens its markets with the same dedication
that has characterized its pursuit of entry into other
countries' markets over the past 10 years."
On the planned Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact on trade
and investment which the U.S. is promoting, Kirk called on
governments to "make the tough choices necessary to achieve our
ambitious goals."
"Ultimately, our success will not be judged on whether we
can conclude an agreement per se; rather, success will be judged
on whether the final TPP agreement actually meets the high
standards we originally set out to achieve and bring about
economic benefits for all our partner countries," he said.
The TPP talks currently include nine countries - the U.S.,
Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Malaysia,
Vietnam and Brunei - which have a goal of reaching an agreement
by the end of the year.
Mexico, Canada and Japan asked to join the talks last
November.
New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said during a visit to
Singapore last week he was not confident the TPP agreement could
be completed this year as there "some big issues that need to be
knuckled out by many of the players."
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)