DUBAI Dec 11 The United States is exploring
ways to boost trade ties with the United Arab Emirates and other
Middle Eastern countries, a senior U.S. Commerce Department
official said on Tuesday.
Some countries in the region are struggling to repair
economic damage caused by political upheavals of the Arab
Spring, and high unemployment is a common concern. Egypt, Libya
and Tunisia have experienced waves of industrial unrest as they
seek to lure back foreign investors.
Francisco Sanchez, under-secretary for international trade,
said the international economic crisis of 2008-09 had taught a
lot of businesses in the United States of the need to think
globally.
"We're now seeing more companies looking for opportunities
overseas, and the Middle East is a very good and attractive
place for American companies to engage commercially," he told
Reuters on the margins of a business conference.
Asked about the impact of the Arab Spring on attitudes to
U.S. trade involvement in the region, Sanchez said: "Regardless
of who is in charge now, countries in transition have a lot on
their plate.
"Trade may sometimes increase and other times decrease. The
United States takes a long view of its commercial relationships
and it is a very bright one in the Middle East."
The United States has free trade agreements with Oman and
Bahrain, and individual trade and investment framework
agreements with the four other GCC members.
Total two-way trade between the United States and Gulf
Cooperation Council, which comprises Saudi Arabia, Bahrain,
Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, almost hit
$100 billion in 2011, with the United States running trade
deficit of about $24 billion.
"We had a 50 percent increase in trade with the UAE just
between 2010 and 2011. If you go back to 2009 it increased by
100 percent. Two-way trade was $16 billion in 2011," Sanchez
said, adding that the figure is expected to increase in 2012.
"The Middle East will continue to be an important part of
the world and is one of our targeted markets," he said.
Outside the GCC, countries like Egypt, Tunisia and those in
the Levant region also present attractive trade and commercial
opportunities for American companies, Sanchez added.
"Obviously those under transition may see a dip in trade,
but the long-term prospects we see them as positive."
He declined to comment whether the United States is working
on new free trade agreements with other Middle Eastern countries
but said that the U.S. government is introducing initiatives
that reduce trade barriers between the two regions.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; editing by Stephen Nisbet)