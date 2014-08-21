Aug 21 USU Software AG :
* Says organic sales increase of 16% in Q2 2014 as against
previous year
* Says Q2 consolidated sales under ifrs of EUR 14,293 thousand
(Q2 2013: EUR
12,301 thousand)
* Says Q2 adjusted consolidated earnings EUR 29 thousand versus
EUR 1,422
thousand year ago
* Says adjusted EBIT of EUR 1,511 thousand in Q2 2014 (Q2 2013:
EUR 216
thousand)
* Says confirms FY 2014 forecast
* Says anticipates an increase in sales to EUR 63 - 65 million
for the current
FY 2014
* Says adjusted FY 2014 EBIT is expected to rise to EUR 8 - 8.5
million
throughout the group
* Confirms medium-term planning, that EUR 100 million sales
threshold to be
exceeded by 2017 and adjusted EBIT margin to rise to over 15%
