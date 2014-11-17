Nov 17 USU Software AG :
* Says increased its Q3 adjusted EBIT by 50 pct to 1.6
million euros (Q3 2013: 1.1 million euros)
* Q3 net profit amounted to 1.4 million euros (Q3 2013: 0.5
million euros)
* Forecasts Q4 consolidated sales and adjusted EBIT on par
with previous year's level
* Adjusts its 2014 sales guidance to about 60 million euros
from between 63 million euros and 65 million euros
* Anticipates for FY 2014 a rise in adjusted EBIT to between
7.0 million euros and 7.5 million euros
* Still assumes that medium-term planning of sales of more
than 100 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin higher than
15 pct will be successfully implemented by 2017
