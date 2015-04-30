(Adds background)
LONDON, April 30 British property search website
Zoopla said it was buying price comparison service
uSwitch for 160 million pounds ($247 million) to offer home
energy deals to customers that visit its websites and mobile
apps.
Shares in Zoopla raced to a six-month high and were trading
up 14 percent at 210 pence at 0901 GMT as analysts said it was a
sensible deal at a good price.
"It's a good fit with the existing Zoopla business, with the
aim of creating a single resource where consumers can research,
find and manage their home", analysts at Numis said.
Alex Chesterman, Zoopla's founder and chief executive, said
the deal bought together two of Britain's fastest-growing
digital brands in home services.
"Now consumers will be able to use us to cut their energy
deals, get a better broadband deal, find better home insurance
and much more," Chesterman said on Thursday.
Founded in 2000, uSwitch receives about 50 million visits a
year from consumers looking to move to a better tariffs for gas
and electricity supply, as well as phone and broadband services.
The company, known as Ulysses Enterprises Limited and owned
by Lloyds Development Capital (LDC), Forward Internet Group and
uSwitch management, posted core earnings of 16.2 million pounds
on revenue of 62.9 million pounds in 2014.
LDC said it would make a return of 2.4 times its original
investment when it backed a management buyout in August 2013.
Chesterman said Daily Mail and General Trust,
Zoopla's largest shareholder with a 32 percent stake, supported
the deal. Zoopla will pay an additional 30 pounds if uSwitch
meets performance targets.
Zoopla, which also owns the PrimeLocation portal, is
diversifying just months after a new property portal backed by
estate agents, OnTheMarket, disrupted a market that Zoopla and
rival Rightmove largely had to themselves.
Chesterman said Zoopla had lost about 4,000 agents,
OnTheMarket requires its agents to use only one other portal,
but he continued to downplay its long-term impact.
"We think that competitive threat is getting weaker by the
minute," he said. "Many dozens (of agents) are already coming
back."
He said Zoopla expected to report revenue of more than 41
million pounds, and adjusted core earnings of about 21 million
pounds for the six months to the end of March, a period in which
its websites and mobile apps received 266 million visits.
($1 = 0.6482 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes and David
Clarke)