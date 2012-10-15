HONG KONG Oct 15 Singapore precision
engineering firm United Test & Assembly Center (UTAC) is the
latest private equity-backed company in Asia to turn to the
high-yield bond markets to refinance buyout loan debt, seeking
to raise around $600 million, sources with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
UTAC was acquired by buyout funds Affinity Equity Partners
and TPG Capital for $1.25 billion in 2007 using loan
debt of around $725 million.
The debt now has to be serviced by UTAC, which faces an
October 2013 refinancing deadline on $150 million of a type of
loan known as a revolving credit.
Four banks - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit
Suisse, JP Morgan and UBS - have
agreed to replace that facility with a new revolving credit, and
are expected to get the mandate on a U.S. high-yield bond,
Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported on Monday.
Affinity and TPG did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. The sources declined to be named as discussions were
private.
UTAC was lining up a $600 million Singapore listing in 2010,
but cancelled the offering as markets deteriorated.
Companies in Asia are tapping non-traditional funding
avenues to overcome difficult initial public offering and bank
loans markets.
Earlier this year MMI International, a technology company
owned by private equity firm KKR & Co L.P., became the first
firm in Asia to use a $300 million high-yield bond to take out a
buyout loan.