Solar energy boom turns to bust for Indian manufacturers
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
Oct 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late on Tuesday said it revised the Utah Transit Authority's senior-lien sales tax-secured debt rating outlook to stable from negative, affecting $1.18 billion of debt.
The outlook revision reflects "improved maximum annual debt service coverage levels that are now above the level of the senior-lien additional bonds test," said S&P credit analyst David Hitchcock in a statement.
The rating agency also affirmed the authority's AAA debt rating and assigned an A-minus rating to its series 2012 subordinated sales tax and refunding revenue bonds with a stable outlook.
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai's stock index dropped 0.7 percent in the first 10 minutes of trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.