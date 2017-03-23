March 23 Utah Governor Gary Herbert said on
Thursday he will sign a law setting the blood alcohol limit for
drunken driving at 0.05, the lowest threshold in the United
States, over strong objections from the restaurant and beverage
industry.
The proposal would lower the predominantly Mormon state's
blood-alcohol limit from 0.08, currently the standard across all
U.S. states, to 0.05 as of Dec. 30, 2018, to try to improve road
safety in the state.
"I'm here to announce that after thorough analysis, that I
believe it is good policy, and that this new policy will in fact
save lives," Herbert told a news conference.
A spokeswoman for Herbert, Kirsten Rappleye, said afterwards
the governor planned to sign the bill before March 29.
Melva Sine, president of the Utah Restaurant Association,
said her organization and other industry groups opposed the
measure and see it as likely to hurt the hospitality industry in
the state.
"It will be punishing those people who drink responsibly,
and go out and enjoy an evening," Sine said.
The American Beverage Institute, a lobbying group, which had
previously taken out ads advocating against the measure in
newspapers in the state, released a statement condemning the
move shortly after Herbert's statement.
Herbert also said he would likely call a special legislative
session to address possible impacts of the law, and potentially
delay its implementation, according to local media.
The National Transportation Safety Board has advocated for a
national 0.05 limit, and its representatives testified twice in
support of the Utah bill before the legislature, according to
the Salt Lake Tribune. The board said studies show that
impairment starts after one drink, even at blood-alcohol levels
as low as 0.04, the limit for commercial truck drivers
nationwide.
Herbert said on Monday that the bill fit into a broader
state goal of reducing traffic fatalities, alongside measures
concerning seatbelt use and distracted driving.
