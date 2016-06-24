By Steve Gorman
June 23 A Utah militia commander with ties to
renegade ranchers who were in the forefront of two armed
standoffs with U.S. authorities has been arrested and charged
with trying to bomb a government-owned cabin in Arizona, federal
prosecutors said.
William Keebler, described by authorities as leader of a
group called the Patriots Defense Force, based in Stockton,
Utah, appeared in court in Salt Lake City on Thursday to face a
charge of attempted damage to federal property by means of fire
or explosive.
He was appointed a lawyer, and the judge set a detention
hearing for June 29.
According to the criminal complaint filed against him on
Wednesday, Keebler's group was infiltrated for several months by
undercover FBI employees who had face-to-face and telephone
contact with him and took part in his militia "field training
exercises."
The charging document said Keebler, 57, also had ties with
two high-profile figures in the anti-government militia movement
- Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and Arizona cattleman Robert
"LaVoy" Finicum.
Bundy and 18 others have been indicted on felony charges
stemming from a 2014 confrontation at his ranch between armed
protesters and federal agents trying to seize his cattle in a
dispute over federal grazing rights.
Prosecutors say Keebler was present during that clash. They
also described him as an associate of Finicum, who was shot to
death by law enforcement officers after taking part with Bundy's
two sons in a separate armed occupation of a federal wildlife
refuge in Oregon earlier this year.
In both instances, militia members and supporters said they
were protesting what they viewed as government tyranny in its
control of vast tracts of federal land in the western United
States.
Federal prosecutors said FBI undercover operatives followed
Keebler as he devised a plan to strike back at the government by
blowing up a remote cabin on property of the U.S. Bureau of Land
Management at Mount Trumbull in northwestern Arizona.
Keebler had previously scouted out that property with
Finicum in October 2015, prosecutors said.
As described in the criminal complaint, Keebler ultimately
arranged to detonate a remote-controlled bomb furnished at his
request by an undercover operative. But when the bomb was
planted outside the cabin door on Tuesday of this week and
Keebler pushed the detonator button, the explosives proved to be
inert.
Keebler then returned to Utah, where FBI agents arrested him
on Wednesday morning, prosecutors said.
